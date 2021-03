This week's Mystery Guest is Darren Wong, who is responsible for a hot new food trend. What's interesting about it is that his creation looks like something it's not. Can Ophira Eisenberg and Julian Velard figure out what his creation is, and what it looks like?

Heard on Gillian Jacobs And Kate Micucci: Your Brain Is Not Enough

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.