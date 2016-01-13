The Day Before Sunday in Real Time

Taran Killam was a fan of Saturday Night Live years before he joined the ensemble cast in 2010. Since then, he has graced the famous Studio 8H as 18th-century newspaper critic Jebidiah Atkinson, Matthew McConaughey and Robyn, among others.

Killam was tasked with impersonating Donald Trump while he hosted the show. To further complicate matters, former Trump impersonator Darrell Hammond was there too. "To hear [Trump] speak before you is such a nice crutch," said Killam. Hammond advised Killam to find a key physicality and sound to help enter the impression. "The physicality is obviously hands. Whenever he's done talking, his body kind of sets." The sound? "For Darrell it was, 'huge' and 'millions,' you know, those liquid L's. But for me it was, 'China!'"

Working famously long nights that often turn into days is what Killam told guest host Faith Salie he will remember most. Late at night is when some of the best ideas happen."I think also it's hard to write for [SNL] by yourself...if you have two or three people in a room and you're all laughing, that's a good sign you're on to something...Shared misery seems to help comedy."

For his VIP game, we quizzed Killam on classic SNL catchphrases. Heads-up comedy fans, Killam called it "SNL fantasy camp!"

Highlights

On his "Call Your Girlfriend" video

My favorite kind of song is happy angst--like yearning. So "Call Your Girlfriend," which is like dance out your feelings, but tell your girlfriend you're cheating on her with me, is so conflicted and so complicated. That's my favorite kind of music.

On his comic book, The Illegitimates, the story of the bastard children of a James Bond-like spy

I came at it as a fan first. So to throw my hat into that ring...the whole process was a dream.

