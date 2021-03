The 1980s gave us some TV gems, like Cheers, The Golden Girls, and Full House. But there were also some shows that, shall we say, didn't enjoy quite as much success. In this game, guess whether TV show descriptions are of actual short-lived '80s shows, or if we made them up.

Heard in Wet Hot American Summer: Batteries Not Included

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.