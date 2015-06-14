The Color Of This Puzzle Is Punny Looking

On-air challenge: For the blank in each provided sentence, put in the name of a color to complete the sentence in a punny way.

For example, "After getting the title to the Maserati, I was able to call that __________."

Answer: "Carmine."

Last week's challenge:The challenge came from listener David Rosen of Bethesda, Md. Name a famous person in Washington, D.C. — 7 letters in the first name, 5 letters in the last. Drop the last sound in the last name. The result — phonetically — will be the first and last name of a famous living entertainer. Who is it?

Answer:Loretta Lynch (attorney general), Loretta Lynn (singer)

Winner: Neville Fogarty of Lexington, Ky.

Next week's challenge:Think of an adjective that describes many shampoos. Add the brand name of a shampoo in its basic form. The result, reading the letters in order from left to right, will name a famous musician. Who is it?

