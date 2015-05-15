How Do You Get Your Colleagues To Trust You?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Trust And Consequences

About Simon Sinek's TED Talk

How do you create trust? Management theorist Simon Sinek says it starts with a leader who makes people feel safe.

About Simon Sinek

Simon is the author of the books Start With Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action and Leaders Eat Last. An ethnographer by training, Sinek is an adjunct of the RAND Corporation. He writes and comments regularly for major publications and teaches graduate-level strategic communications at Columbia University.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.