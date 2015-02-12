Mo Willems: Sunny Day

A botched job interview wound up landing Willems a gig on Sesame Street, where he stayed for a decade.

"I preferred writing for children because there are no cultural modifiers," he said. "The Eiffel Tower doesn't mean anything. Rock groups. Cars. It was easy for me to write about love and jealousy. Counting to 40 and the alphabet are my palette."

Will an Ask Me Another Challenge about the legendary show turn Willems into a giggling Ernie, or Oscar the Grouch?

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.