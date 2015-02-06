What Did Cavemen Think About Lust?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Seven Deadly Sins

About Christopher Ryan's TED Talk

Christopher Ryan says that human beings are sexual omnivores and hopes that a better understanding of sexual fidelity may end discrimination, shame and unrealistic expectations.

About Christopher Ryan

In their book Sex at Dawn, Christopher Ryan and co-author Cacilda Jethá explore how humans' prehistoric promiscuity may have influenced our current attitudes toward pair-bonding, monogamy and long-lasting passion. Their thesis draws on anthropology, archeology, primatology, anatomy and psychosexuality.

As a psychologist, Ryan's research focuses on trying to distinguish the human from the cultural. His book, he hopes, is "pointing toward a more optimistic future illuminated by our innate capacities for love, cooperation and generosity."

