Pop Culture Happy Hour, Small Batch: 'House Hunters International'

By Linda Holmes
Published October 7, 2014 at 11:02 AM EDT
Do you fantasize about living in Hong Kong or Paris or on an Australian beach? And do you wonder whether you could fit it into your budget? And do you wonder how you would resolve petty little conflicts with your spouse or partner or roommate about being near work versus having a pool?

You might be just the person that House Hunters Internationalis imagining as it eavesdrops on people's plans to depart one country and take up residence in another, and Glen Weldon and I have a few thoughts about what it reveals in terms of the future of the "open plan," budgeting, and how put-upon realtors are supposed to react when people want things that are ... what's the phrase? ... "a big challenge."

Are they all named Brad and Jennifer? How mundane is this set of problems, anyway? And are we all just terribly nosy for watching them work it out?

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
