Does Less Stuff Mean More Happiness?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published February 14, 2014 at 12:00 PM EST

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Simply Happy.

About Graham Hill's TED Talk

Can having less stuff, in less room, lead to more happiness? Writer Graham Hill makes the case for taking up less space.

About Graham Hill

Graham Hill is the CEO of LifeEdited, which works with developers to market buildings that embody small space living. Hill is also the founder of TreeHugger.com, which aims to push sustainability into the mainstream with a design-forward style.

