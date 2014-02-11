Nigerian-American Writer Teju Cole Shares His Personal Playlist

Nigerian-American writer Teju Cole's fans and followers — especially on Twitter — are scattered across the globe.

For Tell Me More's "In Your Ear" series, he shares the music that's a part of his world.

"Lately I've been listening a lot to Nigerian dance music," he says about Naeto C's 5 & 6. "Nigerian pop music is very, very big in Lagos right now."

Cole describes American jazz musician Vijay Iyer as "one of the best composers in any genre today." He lists Iyer's cover of The Star of the Story as "something that I listen to over and over and over again."

He also points out the art collective Just a Band, "who are anything but just a band." He loves their song Migingo Express. "They are four young Kenyans who just seem to have the pulse of the world at their fingertips," he explains.

Teju Cole's Playlist

5 & 6 by Naeto C

The Star of The Story by Vijay Iyer

Migingo Express by Just a Band

