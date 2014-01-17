Can Ordinary People Become Leaders? Listen • 12:48

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Disruptive Leadership.

About Seth Godin's TED Talk

Seth Godin says the Internet has revived the idea of tribes based on shared values and gives ordinary people the power to lead.

About Seth Godin

The Beatles did not invent teenagers. They merely decided to lead them.

Seth Godin is an entrepreneur, writer and blogger who focuses on ideas and spreading ideas. After working as a software brand manager in the mid-1980s, Godin started Yoyodyne, one of the first Internet-based direct-marketing firms, based on the idea that companies needed to rethink how they reached customers. Yahoo! bought the company in 1998.

In 2005, Godin founded Squidoo.com, a site where users can share links and information about an idea important to them. Godin has also written several books, including Permission Marketing, All Marketers Are Liars, and Purple Cow.

