Astronaut Chris Hadfield Plays Not My Job

The International Space Station is a pretty great backdrop for a music video, and Commander Chris Hadfield didn't waste the opportunity as he was orbiting the Earth (at 17,500 miles an hour) back in the spring of 2012. The Canadian astronaut performed his own rendition of David Bowie's "Space Oddity" — and also tweeted and blogged from orbit, making him the de facto ambassador from Outer Space.

Since Hadfield sang about Major Tom in space, we've invited him to answer three questions about some lesser-known Toms.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.