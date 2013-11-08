Pop Culture Happy Hour: Sisters And Brothers And A Holiday TV Quiz Listen • 46:02

This week's show, featuring a visit from our pal Kat Chow, kicks off with a Thor-inspired discussion of the sometimes fraught world of sibling relationships. We talk about where we come from in our own sibling worlds, and then check in with fictional siblings and real-world siblings. (Stephen has concerns regarding the Jonas Brothers.)

And then, it's the most wonderful time of the year: It's Holiday TV Quiz time! I mercilessly grill our three contestants about everything that Hallmark, Lifetime, ION and Syfy will be hurling out there between now and then end of the year. (Tune in to hear Kat come up with her own answer to a multiple-choice quiz.)

As always, we close with what's making us happy this week. Stephen is happy about two recent musical experiences, Kat is happy about a great book, Glen is happy about a Twitter feed he's good enough to recreate aloud for us, and I'm happy about a fine piece of writing and a couple of cultural doodads.

Find us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter: me, Glen, Kat, Gene, producer Lauren Migaki, absent Stephen, absent Trey, and our esteemed producer emeritus and music director, Mike Katzif.

Find us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter: me, Glen, Kat, Stephen, producer Lauren Migaki, absent Trey, and our esteemed producer emeritus and music director, Mike Katzif.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.