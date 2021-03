A "spoonerism"is a type of wordplay that flip-flops the initial sounds of two words. In this game, host Ophira Eisenberg makes spoonerisms out of famous names, leading to some unusual turns of phrase. For example, if we said, "An actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker becomes a warning that a warm-blooded animal is approaching," the answer would be, Mark Hamill turns into "Hark, Mammal!" Spoon on!

