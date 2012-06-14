© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR Arts

3 Books That Enhance Steve Inskeep's Journey

By Hosam Aboul-Ela,
Hosam Aboul-ElaHosam Aboul-ElaHosam Aboul-Ela
Published June 14, 2012 at 6:27 PM EDT
An Egyptian protester waves his national flag at sunset during a demonstration in Cairo's landmark Tahrir Square on June 5, 2012 to protest against verdicts handed down in ex-president Hosni Mubarak's murder trial.

The area from Carthage to Cairo has commanded the world's attention. Since the Arab Spring last year, it has been filled with protesters, journalists, rebels, and change. It would be hard to put together a reading list for this area without thinking of politics, but writing from the region often surprises us — it suggests the variety and vitality of social life. Here are three books that show why this long-time locale of dictators has suddenly become one of hope.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

WYPR Arts
Hosam Aboul-Ela
Hosam Aboul-Ela
Hosam Aboul-Ela
Hosam Aboul-Ela