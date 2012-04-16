Snark And Sass: 3 Books On The True Nature Of Paris

Bien sur, Paris is a city of sophistication, romance and beauty. But if you've ever lived there, you know it can also be impossibly frustrating, judgmental, monotonous and maddening. From nonsensical lines and impassive clerks at the prefecture to the eye rolling and insincere smiles of cafe waiters to indecipherable office politics, these three books delve into the less than sweet side of Paris living.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.