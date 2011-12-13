© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR Arts

Fakin' It: Three Books On Masquerading Identities

By David Anthony,
David AnthonyDavid AnthonyDavid Anthony
Published December 13, 2011 at 5:45 PM EST
Classic glasses and nose disguise.

Scratch just a little below the surface of American writing, and you'll find a substratum of stories that revolve around an impostor, a figure at once sinister and fascinating. This charlatan moves fluidly between personae, and in doing so, proves that identity is — especially in America — up for grabs. The impostor thus is everything we insist we are not. But he's also, I think, everything we wish we could be as the inheritors of our open, yet easily manipulated, American culture.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

WYPR Arts
David Anthony
David Anthony
David Anthony
David Anthony