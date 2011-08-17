Three Travel Logs For Your Summer Staycation

It may still be quite warm outside, but summer has almost come and gone. Like many people, my "vacation" consisted primarily of weekends on the couch with long ER marathons. Thrilling, I know, but I still need a fix of exotic adventure that takes me a bit farther than an urban Chicago hospital. So before breaking out your Frommer's guide to plan your next trip, check out these three tales of travel, adventure and the people who make places more than just topography.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.