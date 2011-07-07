Affect Or Effect? 'Grammar Girl' Is Here To Help

Further versus farther, compliment versus complement, affect versus effect — the ever-complex, often-irregular English language is full of traps and pitfalls. But don't despair! Grammar Girl Mignon Fogarty has come to the rescue of America's befuddled masses.

Fogarty is the grammar guru behind the weekly Grammar Girl podcasts, which offer tips and lessons on proper English usage. Her latest book, 101 Misused Words You'll Never Confuse Again,is a gentle guide for those of us who can't seem to remember the difference between disinterested and uninterested.

Tell us: Which word pairs confuse you the most? Do you have mnemonics that help you remember which word to use in which context? If English is your second language, which word pairs were the trickiest to commit to memory?

