The Knights Templar, a Crusades-era group of Christian monks turned soldiers, have inspired a trio of current best-selling books -- The Last Templar by Raymond Khoury, The Templar Legacy by Steve Barry and the ubiquitous best-seller The Da Vinci Code by Dan Brown.

Alex Chadwick discusses the literary fascination with the Knights Templar with Laura Miller, book critic for Salon.com.

