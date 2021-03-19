WYPR 88.1 FM is excited to have partnered with SocialToaster for an interactive WYPR ambassador program.

WYPR Ambassadors is a community of (fans) who share the latest news and information on WYPR News, Programming, Events, Member information and contests, using social networks like Facebook and Twitter and LinkedIn! Signing up to be a WYPR Ambassador is easy! Here's how it works:

1. Click on the “Connect Now” button and enter your information.

2. Choose your preferred social networks.

3. Then, choose the type of WYPR content you want to share on those networks.

After you sign up, a status update will post to your social networks telling your friends that you’ve volunteered to be a WYPR Ambassador. After that first post, you will receive an email when we have cool content for you to share. Click “Yes” in the email to share WYPR content. With your approval, the content automatically posts to your networks right from your email - you never even have to log in!