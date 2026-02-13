Maryland lawmakers question ICE, DHS over ‘disturbing’ conditions at Baltimore facility

Members of Maryland’s congressional delegation sent a letter Friday to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and acting ICE Director Todd Lyons in response to a viral video posted on Reddit and Facebook showing what some have called abusive treatment in an immigration holding room facility in downtown Baltimore.

“We are deeply concerned with reported conditions at ICE’s Baltimore Field Office,” the letter reads. “A recent video depicted dozens of individuals confined in a small holding room without adequate sleeping accommodations, sanitation facilities, or sufficient space.”

The letter was led by Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Rep. Kweisi Mfume. It was cosigned by Sen. Angela Alsobrooks and Reps. Steny Hoyer, Jamie Raskin, Glenn Ivey, Sarah Elfreth, April McClain Delaney and Johnny Olszewski Jr.

