Moore asks agencies, attorney general to review immigration detention center plans

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has ordered agency heads and Attorney General Anthony Brown to review all aspects of the federal government’s purchase of a Williamsport warehouse as part of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation efforts, according to a letter the Democratic governor sent to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The Department of Homeland Security has not discussed their plans for the 825,000-square-foot facility near Hagerstown, but public documents say the facility would include “holding and processing spaces,” cafeterias and office and health care spaces.

Moore told Noem he had concerns about the economic drain the facility could have on the area and the “troubling lack of transparency” around the purchase.

