2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Maryland lawmakers seek to honor Black children buried in unmarked graves

The Baltimore Banner | By Brenda Wintrode
Published September 24, 2025 at 10:31 AM EDT
A headstone leans against a tree at the Cheltenham Youth Detention Center at a suspected burial site for Black boys who died while incarcerated by the state more than a century ago. (Jessica Gallagher/The Banner)
Jessica Gallagher
/
The Baltimore Banner
A headstone leans against a tree at the Cheltenham Youth Detention Center at a suspected burial site for Black boys who died while incarcerated by the state more than a century ago. 

Members of Maryland’s Legislative Black Caucus dodged thorny vines, bees and branches as they entered a wooded state property suspected of being a burial site for Black boys who died while incarcerated by the state more than a century ago.

The lawmakers gathered at the Prince George’s County site because they wanted to see it for themselves after reading about it in The Washington Post. And they knew before they toured the neglected makeshift burial ground that they wanted to act.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Maryland lawmakers seek to honor Black children buried in unmarked graves

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Tags
The Baltimore Banner Legislative Black CaucusBlack HistoryMaryland
Brenda Wintrode
Reporter, The Baltimore Banner
See stories by Brenda Wintrode
Related Content