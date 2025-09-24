Members of Maryland’s Legislative Black Caucus dodged thorny vines, bees and branches as they entered a wooded state property suspected of being a burial site for Black boys who died while incarcerated by the state more than a century ago.

The lawmakers gathered at the Prince George’s County site because they wanted to see it for themselves after reading about it in The Washington Post. And they knew before they toured the neglected makeshift burial ground that they wanted to act.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Maryland lawmakers seek to honor Black children buried in unmarked graves

