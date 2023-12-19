Veteran media executive Bob Cohn named CEO of The Baltimore Banner

Bob Cohn, a journalist-turned-media executive who was president of The Atlantic and now leads The Economist, has been named The Baltimore Banner’s new chief executive officer.

Chosen by the nonprofit’s board after a five-month national search, Cohn, a longtime Montgomery County resident, played a vital role in the digital transformation of The Atlantic and has driven increases in revenue at both news magazines.

Cohn is “a leader passionate about delivering great journalism, and who recognizes its potential to lift up a community,” said Stewart Bainum Jr., founder and chair of the Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, the nonprofit that operates The Banner. “He not only shares our vision of creating a sustainable business model, but has a proven record of doing so.”

