PHOENIX — Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that he expects Lamar Jackson to remain the team’s quarterback despite a trade request that Jackson said he made nearly a month ago.

In a series of tweets Monday morning, Jackson wrote that “as of March 2nd,” he’d requested a trade and cited the Ravens front office’s disinterest in “meeting my value.” The Ravens designated Jackson with the nonexclusive franchise tag about two weeks ago, allowing him to negotiate offer sheets with other teams, and have worked on a long-term deal with the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player for over two years.

Jackson published his tweets just as Harbaugh was sitting down with reporters at the NFL’s annual owners meetings in Phoenix. Harbaugh said he hadn’t read Jackson’s messages and declined to share the specifics of his trade request. But Harbaugh said he remained committed to Jackson as the team’s quarterback, as he has over the past year.

The story continues. Read the rest at the Baltimore Banner: Lamar Jackson requests trade from Ravens, but John Harbaugh expects him to remain team’s QB

