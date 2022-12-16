Baltimore City gets millions to bolster pandemic-weary health agency

Nearly three years into the coronavirus pandemic that burdened already-strained public health agencies across the country, the Baltimore City Health Department won a $8.4 million federal grant to modernize its technology and bolster its staff.

The money from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will not only help the department continue responding to this public health emergency, but help it prepare for the next one. That’s all while making improvements to everyday services, which include things such as restaurant inspections, disease testing and tracing, and health programs for new and expecting parents.

“Lack of investment in the department over time has meant that systems went without updates, and the work force, essential for core services we provide, was slashed and positions were reduced,” said Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, Baltimore health commissioner.

...This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore gets millions to bolster pandemic-weary health agency

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.