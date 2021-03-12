-
Baltimore County’s next school superintendent is promising a plan of action as he takes over the system July 1st. Darryl Williams was introduced to the…
The Baltimore County School Board Tuesday night decided again that classes will start after Labor Day this coming school year, and it heard a farewell…
Audio will be posted Thursday morning. The audit of the Baltimore County Schools’ procurement practices, released to the public on Wednesday, shows no…
Baltimore County Interim School Superintendent Verletta White said a long-awaited audit that was received by the school board Tuesday night helps to make…
Baltimore County’s school board is struggling to find its way as a newly partially elected, partially appointed board. At the same time, it has come under…
Hundreds of Baltimore County teachers and their supporters rallied Tuesday night to push the school board to ask County Executive Johnny Olszewski to find…
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski is telling his department heads not to expect any more money in the next fiscal year than they got this year.…
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski last night appeared before the school board to give them a sobering presentation on the county budget. And…
The Baltimore County School Board is about to try again to find a permanent school superintendent. This comes as the interim superintendent, Verletta…
The Baltimore County School Board Thursday night voted to make Verletta White the Interim School Superintendent for another year, beginning July 1. The…