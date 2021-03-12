-
County-by-county updates on tightening COVID-19 restrictions, plus the state’s moratorium on utility shut-offs ends this weekend, but BG&E says if you’re…
Maryland’s moratorium on utility shut-offs expires this weekend. But if you’re behind on utility bills, BGE says it’s not too late to get help, even if…
After long debate, the Baltimore County Council finally approves police reform legislation. And the Baltimore City Council has a busy night, passing bills…
BGE has reported its customers have lost more than $25,000 to utility scammers this past month and that the company has received nearly 1,500 scam…
Marylanders behind on utility bills will start getting warning notices this week, as a moratorium on shut-offs is set to expire in November. And in…
Maryland residents who are behind on their utility bills will start getting shut-off notices Oct. 1. And a moratorium on shut offs ends Nov. 15.Tamla…