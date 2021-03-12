Truth and Reconciliation

-
In our latest episode, we explore the obstacles to helping victims of a corrupt police unit regain their freedom. And what happened, when Baltimore…
-
A recent New York Times article raised the idea that crime has continued to rise because police "Took a Knee" after the death of Freddie Gray in 2015. We…
-
In part two of our series on rumors of a serial killer preying upon women in Northwest Baltimore, we explore what happened when a rash of strangulations…
-
The first in a two part series, we examine the controversy surrounding the fear that a serial killer was preying upon women in Northwest Baltimore.
-
As we continue to explore how the media narrative informed policing in Baltimore in the past, we tell the story of the arrest of Baltimore Examiner editor…
-
The 2006 video of police striking Glenn Curry while he was handcuffed was one of the first examples of how capturing arrests on camera would eventually…
-
In this installment of our Hidden Victims series, we examine an aspect of the criminal justice system that is often overlooked: how police treat…
-
In the second part of our Hidden Victims series, we explore how the tragedy of a police custody death affects the loved ones left behind and their…
-
In the first of our Hidden Victims series looking at how the criminal justice system impacts women of color, we hear the story of Greta Carter and the…
-
During the height of zero tolerance the voices of dissent among the political establishment were few and far between. We talk to two people who fought…