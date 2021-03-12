-
More than 100 people marched from Baltimore’s federal courthouse to City Hall Saturday chanting “No inauguration until confirmation” and “Vote him out” as…
October 15 is the last day to respond to the 2020 Census. But just over half of Baltimore households have responded. Susan Licate, a Census Bureau media…
President Donald Trump’s tweets over the weekend calling Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings’ district a “rat and rodent infested disaster,” have sparked a…
For decades, the federal government has neglected the infrastructure of Baltimore and other urban areas across the country -- allowing sewage systems to…