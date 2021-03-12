Tom Pelton

-
On Friday, groups of students around the world plan to walk out of classes and hold marches and protests to demand government action on climate…
-
Mr. Trash Wheel is a water-driven trash-interceptor and collection machine that was installed four years ago at the mouth of the Jones Falls, where it…
-
Last week’s Presidential election had little or nothing to do with environmental issues. And yet, even though voters didn’t vote on it, the environment is…
-
It was just before sunrise, and in the shadow of the Domino's sugar plant in Baltimore Harbor three friends were fishing from a small boat. Nearby, even…
-
There is a growing movement to measure the worth of nature by quantifying its economic value. Trees, for example, provide billions of dollars in…
-
It's a hot afternoon in Tuscarora, Maryland, and dairy farmer Chuck Fry is feeding 170 of his Holstein and Jersey cows in an open barn longer than a…
-
Most consumers know the ‘buy local’ and 'organic' labels for produce. But not everyone knows that just because something is grown locally and organically…
-
Double-crested cormorants were nearly wiped out in much of the U.S. before a rebound sparked by the federal government's 1972 ban the pesticide DDT and…
-
Three years ago, Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley's administration promised to impose regulations on poultry manure to help reduce pollution in the…
-
Every winter since the 1930's, federal wildlife managers have burned sections of the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge on Maryland's Eastern Shore.This…