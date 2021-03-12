Tiny Desk Concerts

-
After receiving nearly 5,000 entries this year, we have a winner! Meet the virtuosic talent who won over this year's panel of judges.
The Scottish group's intense, electronics-driven, hip-hop-infused poetry is reduced to just the barest essentials in this set, which spans two songs and just four minutes.
NewsPlywood shelving from the Tiny Desk, water bottles and a Paul McCartney doll head become percussion instruments in the hands of a man who's part musician, part magician.
Benatar and Giraldo run through three of their classic songs: 1979's "We Live For Love," 1984's "We Belong" and, after a long and satisfying windup, 1981's "Promises In The Dark."