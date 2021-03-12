-
City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa said Baltimore has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 positivity rates so far this month. The latest…
Gov. Larry Hogan announced in a news conference Thursday that he is lifting COVID-19 restrictions on nursing homes and child care centers as Maryland’s…
Gov. Larry Hogan announced yesterday that all of Maryland’s public schools should plan for in-person learning this fall. The announcement comes just days…
Governor Hogan praises Maryland’s testing positivity rate, but says the under-35 crowd needs to do better. Baltimore's mayor requires residents to wear…