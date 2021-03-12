-
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott used his first State of the City speech Thursday night to announce several major new initiatives, address challenges and tout his accomplishments throughout his first 100 days in office.
Members of the Baltimore City Council have asked Mayor Brandon Scott to either remove homeowners from the city’s upcoming tax sale list or postpone the…
Baltimore Mayor Jack Young signed a bill into law Monday morning that would protect vulnerable residents from losing their homes to the city’s annual tax…
The Baltimore City Council held a virtual meeting Monday night, where they passed a major tax sale bill and introduced a measure to tax electronic smoking…