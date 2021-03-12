-
Several jurisdictions, including Baltimore County, were not able to release results on election night. State Board of Elections officials say this was…
More than 1.5 million Marylanders have asked for a mail-in ballot for this fall’s election. If you want to vote by mail but haven’t applied to get your…
Maryland’s Board of Elections voted Friday to replace the state’s system of small, precinct-based polling places for the November 3 election with a…
The Maryland State Board of Elections is weighing a proposal to replace the small polling places that serve one or two voter precincts with a much smaller…
The State Board of Elections plans to begin mailing all voters applications for absentee ballots on Aug. 24, State Elections Administrator Linda Lamone…
Ballots addressed to Baltimore City voters were not mailed until at least last Thursday, a full week later than planned and long after ballots were sent…
Voters in Maryland’s June 2 primaries will be sent mail-in ballots, while some will have the option of casting a ballot on election day at one to four…
The leaders of the state Senate and House of Delegates are pushing back on calls to require that all voters in the June primary election submit their…
A Russian-backed firm owns the servers where Maryland stores voter registration and other election-related information, officials announced Friday.State…