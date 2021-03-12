social distancing

-
Positive COVID-19 cases in Baltimore City are 23% lower than they were four weeks ago, according to the city’s COVID-19 dashboard. Meanwhile, Baltimore…
Baltimore City Council President-Elect Nick Mosby has added his voice to pleas from health experts and the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention…
You might not be 100% safe from COVID-19 if you’re voting early this week. But you can still vote in-person while minimizing risk. Dr. Daniel Morgan is a…
Saturday is World Mental Health Day in what has been a particularly difficult year for many Americans. Dr. Asha Patton-Smith, a psychiatrist at Kaiser…
Dr. Jay Perman, Chancellor of the University System of Maryland, said Thursday he decided to open the state’s 12 public colleges and universities with…
Governor Hogan disapproves of crowds in Ocean City but lifts restrictions on outdoor dining. A contentious Baltimore County Council cuts almost 59 million…