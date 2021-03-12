Senator Jill Carter

-
Legislation passed by the state Senate Monday would remove the governor from the parole process. The House passed a similar bill earlier this month.
A package of eight bills that aim to reform policing were considered for the first time by the full Maryland Senate Friday. Included in the package are…
State lawmakers heard testimony Thursday on a bill limiting the situations in which police can use lethal force. The bill is just one of a host of…
Law enforcement officials and some of the police’s most fervent critics agreed during a four-hour state Senate hearing Thursday that the Law Enforcement…
The Maryland General Assembly voted Thursday to override five vetoes the governor issued last year. One of these laws prohibits employers with at least 15…
Elijah Cummings’ hometown of Baltimore is mourning.The 12-term congressman, who passed away in the early hours of Oct. 17, was one of the earliest black…