Senator Chris West

-
Legislation that would give Baltimore County’s executive and the county council more control over how the school system spends money is racist, according…
-
When Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski took the oath of office two years ago this week, he had some big plans. But some of those remain on the…
-
Construction money for schools in Baltimore County is in trouble in the General Assembly. If the legislation doesn’t pass, Baltimore County Executive…
-
Baltimore County is looking under every sofa cushion for money to help close a projected $80 million budget shortfall next year. That’s led Republican…