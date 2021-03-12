robert cassilly

-
The General Assembly is again this year taking up legislation that would make Maryland a sanctuary state. The controversial bill, which is scheduled for a…
Four bills vetoed by Gov. Larry Hogan are a step closer to becoming law after the state Senate voted Tuesday to override the vetoes. One bill closes what…
State lawmakers heard testimony Thursday on a bill limiting the situations in which police can use lethal force. The bill is just one of a host of…
The state Senate on Friday voted along party lines to override 16 of Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes. The list of bills includes three intended to reduce crime…
Maryland will be the sixth state to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour after the General Assembly voted Thursday to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto…
Maryland elected officials are fighting over who should decide academic calendars for public schools.Gov. Larry Hogan in 2016 signed an executive order…