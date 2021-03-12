-
Baltimore County Schools race to secure more PPE ahead of a return to classrooms next month. Maryland lawmakers edge closer to approving significant bills…
Maryland Senate Democrats say the governor’s pandemic plan needs a 520-million dollar overhaul. The MD General Assembly considers a bill to guarantee…
Changes were announced today in rules governing Maryland’s child care and nursing home facilities. More rent relief may be on the way for Baltimore…
Police-reform legislation goes before the Baltimore County Council. Housing relief applications are due this week, and there are growing calls for…
Applications for rental assistance are extended in Baltimore. Parking meters are back on in the city. Maryland schools look to a hybrid of in-person and…
A Maryland lawmaker from a predominately white county takes up the call for a ban on confederate flags. And with a wave of evictions caused by this…