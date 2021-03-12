ransomware attacks

-
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski wants the county’s inspector general to have oversight authority of the county school system.Olszewski wants…
A ransomware attack continues to disrupt Baltimore County Public Schools, and the County Executive is criticizing the school system’s poor communication…
Baltimore County Public Schools administrators have closed schools through at least Tuesday, after a ransomware attack discovered last week locked 115,000…
NewsBaltimore County Public Schools have been hit by a ransomware attack, county officials announced Wednesday morning. The attack, which shut down the…
Baltimore residents haven’t received a water bill since early May — and that will remain the case until at least early August, Mayor Jack Young said…
About a third of Baltimore city employees have regained email access as officials continue their work to restore digital services after the May 7…
Ashley Merson has been scrimping and saving for a house for four years. She paid off her debts, got her credit score up and finally was able to make an…
It’s been eight days since Baltimore City servers were essentially frozen after being attacked by hackers using ransomware. Officials said during a…
Computers in the Baltimore city government have been infected with ransomware, disrupting the city’s technology systems and rendering email and other…