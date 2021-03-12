paul pinsky

-
As Maryland officials raced to meet the state’s urgent need for medical supplies over the last two months, two deals gained national attention: The…
A sweeping overhaul of Maryland’s public school system is one step closer to fruition after the state Senate passed it Monday night. The changes came out…
A landmark state education reform bill cleared a key hurdle Wednesday night as it passed out of two Senate committees.The bill reflects the…
The state Senate gave preliminary approval Tuesday to a bill that aims to reshape the way Maryland approaches public education.The bill came out of…
Maryland will be the sixth state to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour after the General Assembly voted Thursday to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto…
Maryland elected officials are fighting over who should decide academic calendars for public schools.Gov. Larry Hogan in 2016 signed an executive order…
For a second year, Gov. Larry Hogan has proposed the creation of an inspector general within the state Department of Education to investigate reports of…