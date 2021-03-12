OSI Community Fellows

-
The Open Society Institute-Baltimore each year launches the work of ten fellows who have plans to combat inequity and injustice. This year two of the ten…
Some of the most powerful support comes from peers who have survived the same challenges. We meet two Open Society Institute fellows whose service grows…
Two of the new Open Society Institute-Baltimore Community Fellows are dedicated to supporting and uplifting students in Baltimore City schools.With her…
Returning ex-prisoners face a steep climb back into society. Some of the challenges they face may grow out of how they’re treated in the criminal justice…
Alex Long, an Open Society Institute Baltimore Community Fellow, talks about his “McElderry Youth Redemption Boxing Program” where kids learn to meditate,…
Creative problem solving is a valuable skill to have in work and in life. Open Society Institute fellow Jackie Bello is dedicated to that concept. She…
OSI fellow Matt Burke is a volunteer who runs Food Rescue -- a project of the Baltimore Free Farm, through which unwanted but nutritious food is…
Because music transcends language barriers and evokes emotion, it’s the tool one of this year’s ‘Open Society Institute Baltimore’ fellows intends has…
Living in a food desert -- where fresh, healthy food is not easily accessible -- is reality for one in four Baltimore City residents. We meet Eric…
Combining his longtime advocacy for people with disabilities and his criminal law background, 2017 ‘Open Society Institute Baltimore’ fellow, Munib…