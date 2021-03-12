-
The Maryland Department of the Environment in April will begin notifying downstream localities about plans for wastewater discharge permits.This is a…
-
The Mountain Christian Church controversy, which caused a rare public disagreement between Baltimore and Harford Counties, is leading to legislation in…
-
Mountain Christian Church, a mega-church in Harford County, has backed off plans to build a wastewater treatment plant that would have released its…
-
Mountain Christian Church has four locations in Harford County. Church leaders estimate that on any given Sunday, about 6,000 people attend services, half…