NewsBaltimore will pilot a new program to track the flow of illegal guns into the city, in an effort to determine how guns that have origins outside of…
About 10% Of Baltimoreans Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine Dose, But Challenges RemainAbout 10% of Baltimoreans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, but distribution challenges like limited supply and bad weather…
Baltimore City has cancelled its annual Fourth of July fireworks this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It pained me to cancel a tradition that has been…
Baltimore’s “eye in the sky” surveillance plane program will return in May.Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a Friday news conference the city…
For the fifth year in a row, 300 people have been lost to homicide in Baltimore.Police confirmed the total on Thursday morning after the death of…
City and state officials convened in Baltimore on Tuesday to discuss ways to prevent and treat childhood trauma, which affects more than half of the…
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison released his new sweeping crime reduction plan Thursday that calls for improved response time and…
Baltimore’s Acting Police Commissioner, Michael Harrison, has been making the rounds, meeting face to face with residents and elected officials at…