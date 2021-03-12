-
State lawmakers began work Monday on a highly anticipated package of sweeping education reforms that reflects recommendations by the Kirwan Commission.…
-
Danielle McCray was sworn in as the 2nd district city council member by Mayor Jack Young in a ceremony Tuesday afternoon, capping the end of a series of…
-
About a third of Baltimore city employees have regained email access as officials continue their work to restore digital services after the May 7…
-
After ransomware attacks hit Baltimore City’s computer servers, the city’s lien system became inaccessible and kept prospective homebuyers from closing on…
-
Ashley Merson has been scrimping and saving for a house for four years. She paid off her debts, got her credit score up and finally was able to make an…
-
It’s been eight days since Baltimore City servers were essentially frozen after being attacked by hackers using ransomware. Officials said during a…
-
Computers in the Baltimore city government have been infected with ransomware, disrupting the city’s technology systems and rendering email and other…
-
City Councilman Brandon Scott has been unanimously elected as Council President by his colleagues after four days of leadership upheaval following the…