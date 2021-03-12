-
Democrat Kweisi Mfume won Tuesday's election to carry out the rest of the late Elijah Cummings’ term in Congress, clinching a seat he held over a decade…
Days after the emotional funeral of congressman and civil rights icon Elijah Cummings, Governor Larry Hogan announced a Feb. 4 special primary to fill his…
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, consultant, wife of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings and former chair of the Maryland Democratic Party is running against dozens…
It’s difficult to get voters to turn out for a special election, but the task of replacing someone as visible as Elijah Cummings might motivate…
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings joined an ever growing field of candidates today running to represent to represent Maryland’s 7th Congressional District, a seat…