COVID Vaccines Open For All Marylanders Aged 16 And Older

All Marylanders 16 and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine at one of the state’s mass vaccination sites, starting Tuesday. And starting next Monday, April 12, Marylanders 16 and older will be eligible at all providers.

Gov. Larry Hogan made the announcement at a vaccine update Monday afternoon. Just last Thursday, the state opened up vaccine “pre-registration” for all Marylanders 16 and older.

“More than a half million people have already done so,” Hogan said.

At the time, that group wasn’t to become eligible until April 27.

“We're now able to move more quickly because we've been getting that increased supply and we've built the infrastructure,” Hogan said. We saw this coming, which is why we started the pre registration last week to get ready and geared up.”

Maryland reached a milestone of 3 million vaccinations Monday.

Hogan stressed that appointments for people who were eligible in earlier phases will continue to be prioritized.

The state also is opening mass vaccination sites at the Federal Emergency Management Agency site at the Greenbelt Metro Station in Prince George’s County and the Montgomery College campus in Germantown, Montgomery County. The state is also taking over the Baltimore County run site at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium.

