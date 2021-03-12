© 2021 WYPR
Maryland Humanities Council

    Democracy Then & Now
    As the upcoming general election approaches, we reflect upon the critical importance of political participation. “Democracy Then and Now: Citizenship and…
    History of Canton
    Have you ever wondered how the neighborhood of Canton was given its name?The first ethnic Chinese to set foot in the U.S. right here in Baltimore’s Harbor…
    Intersection of Journalism and Life
    Sometimes a journalist gravitates toward an issue without realizing why. Baltimore Sun enterprise editor Diana Sugg tells us about the moment she…
    Evaluating the Arts and Humanities
    While many of us know the value of the arts and humanities and the profound impact they have on our everyday lives, it is sometimes hard to evaluate that…
    Aging In Your Community
    How does where we live affect our health as we grow older? Sarah Szanton, Associate Director for Policy at the Center on Innovative Care in Aging at the…
    The Days of Baltimore’s Future Past: Preserving Community History
    Some of the greatest gifts we pass down to future generations are our experiences, our stories, our histories. But how do you preserve and share a history…
    Reading Between the Lines
    As adults, we know well the power of literacy – but how do we pass that along to our children in a way that encourages them to truly enjoy reading? Rona…
    Engaging in History Through Caricatures
    Ever wanted to have a conversation with Ernest Hemingway? Each July, Maryland Humanities’ living history series Chautauqua brings historical figures to…
    The Humanities and Environmental Research
    The Zika outbreak has many wondering how to control mosquito and other pest populations throughout the country. How might the humanities play a role in…
    Environmental Humanities
    Have you ever thought about the many connections between ourselves and our environment? At a recent Maryland Humanities discussion panel celebrating the…
