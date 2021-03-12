Maryland Humanities Council

-
As the upcoming general election approaches, we reflect upon the critical importance of political participation. “Democracy Then and Now: Citizenship and…
-
Have you ever wondered how the neighborhood of Canton was given its name?The first ethnic Chinese to set foot in the U.S. right here in Baltimore’s Harbor…
-
Sometimes a journalist gravitates toward an issue without realizing why. Baltimore Sun enterprise editor Diana Sugg tells us about the moment she…
-
While many of us know the value of the arts and humanities and the profound impact they have on our everyday lives, it is sometimes hard to evaluate that…
-
How does where we live affect our health as we grow older? Sarah Szanton, Associate Director for Policy at the Center on Innovative Care in Aging at the…
-
Some of the greatest gifts we pass down to future generations are our experiences, our stories, our histories. But how do you preserve and share a history…
-
As adults, we know well the power of literacy – but how do we pass that along to our children in a way that encourages them to truly enjoy reading? Rona…
-
Ever wanted to have a conversation with Ernest Hemingway? Each July, Maryland Humanities’ living history series Chautauqua brings historical figures to…
-
The Zika outbreak has many wondering how to control mosquito and other pest populations throughout the country. How might the humanities play a role in…
-
Have you ever thought about the many connections between ourselves and our environment? At a recent Maryland Humanities discussion panel celebrating the…